This Christmas, Liverpool’s rooftop winter village is back.

A massive Winter Village is being built in Liverpool, with festivities for Halloween, Bonfire Night, and Christmas.

The rooftop of city center bar Liberty will be transformed into a comfortable, festive town by the end of the month.

The town has 12 individual chalet-style cottages for up to six guests available for hire, as well as a VIP lodge known as “The Shack.”

People are dubbing this tiny city center venue the “greatest bar in town.”

The Winter Lodges are completely heated and include two hours of music and table service. These will be accessible to book from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

The Shack, a VIP lodge that can be booked out for the full evening with a meal and drink package, is new this year.

The Shack can accommodate up to 30 people and has its own private bar and sound system.

The fun will continue downstairs at Liberte, where a festive bottomless brunch will feature one main course from the Christmas menu and 90 minutes of unlimited beer, wine, prosecco, or a selected winter cocktail.

Liberte’s Winter Village is now accepting reservations on a first-come, first-served basis. To secure your reservation, a £10 per person deposit is required.

Click here to make a reservation.