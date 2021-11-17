This Christmas, Liverpool will host a festive roller disco.

The Invisible Wind Factory is organizing ‘Skatemas,’ a joyful office party or a Christmas get-together with friends and family that will take place at the venue’s Rollerdrome.

In December, Skatemas will feature Christmas-themed food, drink, and roller skating to holiday melodies.

In December, the Liverpool venue will feature Santa’s Stories and Christmas films.

The Rollerdrome at Invisible Wind Factory debuted in the summer and has since expanded into an immersive event that combines roller skating, music, food, and drink.

Skatemas will feature skating to popular Christmas music as well as festive snacks.

Party packages start at £33 per person and include unlimited skating during the session, skate and protective pad rental if needed, a festive menu to eat, and a welcome drink (soft drink, beer or wine).

You can make a reservation right now on the website. From December 2 to 19, the Invisible Wind Factory’s Rollerdrome will host Skatemas.