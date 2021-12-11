This Christmas, Liverpool residents are likely to appreciate one-of-a-kind gifts.

There’s no getting around it: the Christmas countdown has begun.

We hope you’ve started your Christmas shopping because with just three weeks till the big day, you’ll be sitting around the tree opening presents in no time.

If you’re having trouble coming up with the right gift for your loved ones this year, consider purchasing something that will remind them of our lovely city.

Our sister site, 2Chill, has compiled a list of Liverpool-themed gifts that the Scouser in your life is sure to like this Christmas:

Memorabilia from the Beatles

Liverpool, as one might think, is brimming with Beatles-related souvenirs.

There are plenty of locations in Merseyside where you can acquire a gift for a Beatles fan, from CDs and posters to fridge magnets and figurines.

You might take the Magical Mystery Tour Bus or pay a visit to John Lennon’s childhood home, where two big tunes were written, to treat the music fan in your life to a day out.

Tickets for a sporting event or a stadium tour

Make this Christmas especially memorable by giving a match or stadium tour ticket to the football aficionado in your life.

It’s recommended not to leave them until the last minute, as Liverpool and Everton games frequently sell out.

Alternatively, stadium tours and the Shankly and Dixie Dean hotels provide glimpses into the club’s past.

A Klopp bobblehead from the Liverpool FC store could be a good secret Santa alternative.

Pencil holder in a wheelie bin

A small version of Liverpool’s purple wheelie bin may be a great present for a student.

It can be purchased at the Liverpool Gift Company’s website and is ideal for keeping your desk tidy.

A voucher for Liverpool ONE is available.

If you’re looking for a gift for someone who is a little more difficult to shop for, a voucher for Liverpool One might be the answer.

They’ll be able to spend their gift card in a variety of stores ranging from beauty and fashion to food and toys.

Accessories for Scouse birds

A T-shirt with a Scouse word emblazoned on it screams “I am from Liverpool.”

You can order anything online, even a cup.