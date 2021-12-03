This Christmas, keep the festive flower out of the house because it is harmful to pets.

With Christmas rapidly approaching, many of us will be using plants to decorate our homes in honor of the holiday.

However, as lovely as Holly and Mistletoe are for sprucing up the house, some of the most frequent decorative plants can be dangerous to our pets.

Despite their gorgeous bright red and green festive foliage, Poinsettia sap contains a toxin that could be toxic to dogs.

If consumed, it can make them feel sick and induce vomiting, drooling, and diarrhoea.

Your dog’s skin, mouth, and oesophagus – the muscular tube that links their mouth to their stomach – may be irritated by the festive plant.

“There is also a chance that your poinsettia has been sprayed with chemicals, which may make your dog sicker than he would typically receive from merely eating a poinsettia,” said Yvonne Jones, a dog first aider in Liverpool.

It is recommended that you either keep these plants out of your house entirely or take precautions such as putting them out of reach or putting up barriers between them and your dog.

Other Christmas plants that are hazardous to pets, according to money.co.uk’s pet insurance specialists, include:- Ingesting the berries or spiked-edge leaves from a holly plant can cause oral irritation, drooling, gastrointestinal discomfort, vomiting, and diarrhoea. If ingested in significant amounts, it can also cause severe head shaking.

– Despite their many varieties, mistletoe berries include compounds such as polysaccharides, alkaloids, and lectins that are hazardous to both dogs and cats. It might cause vomiting and gastrointestinal pain when consumed in modest amounts. It can produce an irregular heart rate, low blood pressure, and incoordination if consumed in high amounts.

– Chewing pine needles from Christmas trees can cause oral discomfort as well as stomach problems due to the oils emitted. If eaten, the prickly texture of the needle could be dangerous to the mouth, throat, and stomach.

– If pets come into direct touch with ivy, it can cause serious skin irritation. Ivy can induce stomach problems if eaten.

“Summary concludes.” – The entire amaryllis