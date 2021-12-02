This Christmas, impress the kids with some simple Elf on the Shelf ideas.

We’re just a few days into this year’s Elf on the Shelf, but some people may be running out of ideas to keep them going until the end of the month.

Adults conceal their family Elf around the house for children to find, frequently creating hilarious situations that depict the elf being naughty, as part of the popular Elf on the Shelf craze.

Santa has sent the elves to keep a watch on the kids to see who has been good this Christmas.

This month, the UK’s largest moving indoor funfair returns to Liverpool with festive rides.

If you’re stuck for Elf on the Shelf ideas this year, we’ve compiled a list of scenarios that you may reenact with your elf.

Take a peek at the images in the gallery below:

View gallery of simple Elf on the Shelf ideas that wow youngsters this Christmas