This Christmas, expect toy price increases and shortages, according to an industry insider.

Toy prices are expected to rise in the run-up to Christmas, according to the CEO of a British toy business, as the cost of delays and shortages hits consumers’ wallets.

Parents are expected to pay extra for gifts this year, according to Joel Berkowitz, proprietor of The London Toy Company, as firms strive to offset the cost of transporting products to the UK, which has risen considerably as a result of the global pandemic.

Mr Berkowitz told the PA news agency, “Toys this Christmas are likely to be more expensive – and that’s if they’re even in stock.”

“The shortages have a significant impact on us. We have clients who want to place orders right now, but we are unable to fulfill them.

“Amazon is one of our customers, and they placed a large order this morning that we are unable to fulfill, which is destroying our business. It’s a total disaster.”

Insiders in the toy sector say the problems are starting at ports in key manufacturing countries like China, where there is a shortage of empty shipping containers, a result of a worldwide trade stoppage during the peak of the pandemic.

Companies must now wait at least three weeks for a container to become available, and then pay up to eight times the typical fee to have their goods sent.

Further delays are caused by congestion at UK ports and a shortage of HGV drivers to transfer products to warehouses.

Because it is computed based on manufacturing and shipping expenses, the tax that companies are expected to pay to import goods is likewise greater.

“In any given year, we bring in roughly 30 containers, which would have cost around £30,000 previously,” Mr Bercowitz added. It will cost us £150,000 this year, possibly more.

“Then, once they arrive, we’re told it’ll take three weeks to acquire a truck to transport it from the port to our warehouse.

“It’s a big chain reaction that affects every aspect of the shipping process,” says the expert. And things will only grow worse.”

“Right now, there are two things that could help: the government enabling port workers and HGV drivers from Europe to work freely in the United States. Then they should.” “The summary comes to an end.”