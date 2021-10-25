This Christmas, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will be kept apart.

The This Morning hosts have been married since 2010, but are planning to split up over the holidays to be with their elderly mothers, according to Mirror Online.

Due of the considerable distance between their families, Eamonn noted that the “problem” is something the couple has to think about every year.

“We have this dilemma now, in that we have a sea dividing us,” the 61-year-old stated.

We frequently debate whether or not I should go to Belfast with Ruth.

“However, Ruth want to remain with her mother. This year, my mother will be 93 years old. It’s often easier for us to remain apart.” Ruth’s mother is a resident at a care facility in Surrey. Due to the epidemic, the 61-year-old was unable to visit her mother for several months last winter, and she stressed the necessity of spending this year’s holiday season with her mother.

“Being away for Christmas has never been a problem,” she told Woman and Home magazine.

“This year, I won’t be going to Belfast because I need to be with my mother.” For me, it’s all about my family.” Ruth added that she loves to start Christmas celebrations as early as possible, so the couple would still be able to enjoy the run-up to the festive season together.

“I start Christmas early,” she explained. When someone asks, “Have you seen?” I’m the one who says, “Have you seen?” ‘It’s absurd – such-and-such supermarket has already stocked up on Christmas items, and it’s only July,’ I say, ‘Oh, have they?’ ‘Which branch, exactly?’ Ruth and Eamonn have been married for 25 years and have a 19-year-old son named Jack.

Eamonn has three children from a previous marriage, and this year he became a grandfather for the first time when his son Declan brought a daughter into the world.