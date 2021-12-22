This Christmas, consumers should be alert of scams.

Even though Christmas is just a few days away, scammers are already attempting to steal people’s hard-earned money.

Many individuals will have already purchased their gifts, but some may be making last-minute shopping online.

Fraudsters, on the other hand, frequently use this as a means of duping individuals into handing up their money.

Boris Johnson says Christmas will not be canceled, but he does offer a caution about limits.

Action Scam’s representative stated: “When consumers are buying gifts for friends and family, the most prevalent sort of fraud they fall prey to is online shopping fraud.

“One of the most typical commodities that consumers try to purchase from con artists is cell phones.

“Victims claim they were lured in by low-cost discounts on some of the most popular smart phone models, only to have the phone never arrive, leaving them without gifts to give on Christmas Day.

“Apple iPhones account for a significant part of all fraudulently purchased mobile phones.

“Many reports to Action Fraud around the Christmas time include electrical goods (including games consoles), household products, computers, clothing, and accessories.”

It’s not just online commerce con artists who swindle people; it’s also covid.

Here are some of the most popular scams that people fall for in the run-up to Christmas, as well as what to do if you suspect you’ve been a victim.

Message scams with the words ‘hey mum’ and ‘hi dad.’

This heinous scam entails scammers dialing random numbers obtained from the dark web in the hopes of catching a parent off guard.

“Hello Mum” or “Hello Dad” is a common greeting used by scammers in SMS or WhatsApp messages.

They’ll then say they’re messaging from a new phone because their old one was lost or destroyed, and they’ll ask for money to buy a new phone or claim they need money right away to pay a bill.

The criminal will provide their bank account information in exchange for payment, with some returning with more requests for money.

Criminals are successful in their approach because they take advantage of the public’s emotional weakness in order to deceive victims.

Action Fraud is an anti-fraud organization. “The summary has come to an end.”