This Christmas, a spectacular tractor convoy will return to Liverpool.

This December, dozens of tractors will once again go to the streets of Liverpool to spread Christmas cheer and raise funds for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Over 80 tractors took part in the march last year, raising more than £43,000 for the hospital, well exceeding the £5,000 goal.

The tractors will be decked out Christmas lights and tinsel, with some tractors sporting snowmen and reindeer from last year’s event.

Speke Hall’s private Christmas grotto for 2021 has been updated.

Local farmer Olly Harrison is the brains behind the Christmas tractor convoy, which was inspired by a similar event on the Isle of Man.

During the epidemic, the parade offered much-needed joy to communities, and the tractors also paid a visit to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital so that the children could view the spectacular show.

Although exact dates for this year’s tractor convoy have yet to be published, it is expected to take place on December 19 and will follow a similar path to last year’s, which began near Tarbock Green approximately 4.30pm.

Only 100 tractors will be allowed to participate in the procession, so stay tuned for information on how to apply.