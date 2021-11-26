This Christmas, a Liverpool restaurant is refusing to offer ‘overrated turkey.’

Lu Ban Liverpool, in a controversial move, has firmly rejected all turkey-related activities in favor of a non-traditional holiday cuisine.

“Unpopular opinion,” wrote executive chef Dave Critchley in a tweet. Christmas turkey is overrated.

“It isn’t even that pleasant.”

“Join the revolution at @lubanliverpool this month, there will be no turkey butties, turkey curries, turkey loaded fries, pizzas, or other turkey-related merchandise.”

“Just a little more of this…”

A photo of the restaurant’s duck leg is attached, which Dave claims is seasoned for 12 hours with smoked salt, brown sugar, and five spice before being roasted low and slow on cherry wood planks for 12 hours, then grilled for crispy skin.

Other turkey haters have responded to the tweet, with Alan Coxon, a fellow TV chef, saying, “I once opted not to include turkey on my restaurant’s Christmas day menu, and the restaurant was fully booked.”

“When I announced a turkey-free menu, I received cancellation after cancellation.

“I have no choice but to put it back on the menu.”

“I didn’t get a single order for Turkey that day.”

Everyone expects it to be on the menu, but no one would order it from the menu, according to Critchley.

Several people agreed, criticizing turkey’s dryness, with one even describing it as “simply a bigger and dryer chicken.”

In a nod to its Tianjin inspirations, Lu Ban Liverpool has developed a Chinese-style Christmas menu.

Surprisingly, there isn’t a single turkey breast mince pie on the menu.

Instead, it consists of a trio of appetizers with the option of adding roast duck and pancakes, four main meals (chicken, pig, salmon, and vegetarian), and four Chinese-style sweets.

The Christmas package costs £45 per person between 3 and 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and £60 after 5 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

For £39.50, Lu Ban also offers a holiday breakfast.