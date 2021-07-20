This caipirinha cocktail is reminiscent of a popular soft drink:

Bars are reopening and drinks are flowing again, which comes as no surprise after spending so much time getting used to making cocktails at home for a fraction of the cost.

I’ve tried a lot of cocktails, but I don’t prepare them very regularly at home.

I was able to make the Caipriniha cocktail at home using a bottle of Sagatiba that I purchased from Amazon or The Bottle Club online.

It turns out that there is one really easy Brazilian cocktail that only requires three components.

The Caipirinha is created with fresh lime, cachaça, and sugar, and it tastes a little like Diet Coke (which is usually served with a lime).

To create my own, I chopped a full lime into 12 pieces for each drink so that I could readily access all of the juice.

The lime chunks are next muddled (or squashed) with sugar; if you use white sugar, the drink will be much lighter, but I used black muscovado sugar for our caipirinhas.

I chose this sugar because it is gooier, making it much easier to dissolve in lime juice than granulated sugar, which is considerably more difficult. For each lime, I used a heaping teaspoon and a half.

It was a brown slurry with crushed limes once the sugar was melted, and it didn’t seem that appetizing – though it did have a beautiful smell.

The cocktail was almost done when I added 50ml (or a double shot) of cachaça to each drink.

It’s not commonplace to make the drink in the glass that it’ll be served in (but my glasses are quite fragile so we prepped the cocktail in a tin before pouring it into the glasses).

It’s served with crushed ice, which is simple if you have an ice dispenser on your fridge-freezer, but there are workarounds if you don’t.

I tried a few various methods, but the easiest (and quickest) way to crush the ice was to cover a chopping board with a clean tea towel, place the ice cubes on top, then wrap them before hammering. “The summary has come to an end.”