This autumn, there are six important stages to using Liverpool’s overburdened GP services.

With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to put pressure on services, the NHS in Liverpool is providing practical guidance to individuals on how to seek GP care in the city.

GPs are presently experiencing their busiest period in history, with many practices already seeing levels of demand that the NHS generally only sees during the busiest winter months.

The NHS Liverpool Clinical Commissioning Group has put together a list of six things that residents can do to get the aid they need and keep services running efficiently during autumn and winter:

— GPs have been open and caring for patients throughout the epidemic, and the CCG states that if you have a clinical need for one, you will be offered a face-to-face appointment. If you have a health issue, don’t hesitate to contact your GP practice.

– Covid-19 infection rates in Liverpool remain high, and vaccination rates in the city are roughly 20% lower than the national norm — and even lower in some neighborhoods.

While the virus continues to create a high demand for Covid-related treatment and makes it more difficult to give other forms of care, especially to the most vulnerable patients, health services will not be able to return to normal.

According to the CCG, you may have to wait longer than usual on the phone or for an appointment. People are being asked to be patient with the workers.

The CCG is asking people to be ready to notify the receptionist at their practice about their condition in a few sentences over the phone.

“It’s absolutely confidential,” a spokesman said, adding that personnel are trained to route you to the best member of the healthcare team to fulfill your needs.

"It's absolutely confidential," a spokesman said, adding that personnel are trained to route you to the best member of the healthcare team to fulfill your needs.

"This does not always have to be a doctor; it might alternatively be a nurse practitioner, practice nurse, pharmacist, physiotherapist, or social prescriber. You will save time by being sent to the proper person, and GPs will be able to focus on individuals who need to see a doctor." – People can seek advice and treatment for non-urgent concerns by filling out a simple online form (using a technology called eConsult) on all practice websites in Liverpool.