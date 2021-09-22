This autumn, there are seven must-see concerts in Liverpool.

We’ve picked up some of the must-see concerts taking place in Liverpool as live music resumes following the pandemic’s limitations.

Due to the repeated lockdowns and ever-changing COVID-19 protocols, the bulk of gigs have been postponed for months or even a year, but hopefully they will not be moved again.

Some of the concerts are suitable for families, while others will be a nostalgic stroll down memory lane. What’s certain is that you’ll have a terrific time boogying and singing your heart out in a place packed with people who are excited to hear live music again.

Roger Taylor is a well-known figure in the

For the first time in over two decades, the drummer of the renowned rock band Queen is hitting the road solo to play his own private show.

Roger, a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, will perform songs from his new Outsider CD as well as some of his personal Queen favorites.

8th of October

Liverpool’s O2 Academy

From £41.44 to £56 Tickets are available for purchase here.

Faith Paloma

The singer will play songs from her brand-new album, Infinite Things, which is comprised of of songs written while she was under house arrest.

During the epidemic, the former The Voice UK coach found time to contemplate, compose, and learn to engineer her own music, which resulted in this album and tour.

Josef Salvat, an Australian vocalist, will join Paloma as a special guest.

The 25th and 26th of October

The Liverpool Empire is a venue in Liverpool, England

£44.90 to £60.40 is the price range. Tickets are available for purchase here.

JLS

The pop and R&B boy band is making a comeback, much to the surprise of their fans, after a seven-year hiatus.

Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes, Oritsé Williams, and JB Gill rose to stardom after finishing second to Alexandra Burke on The X Factor in 2008.

JLS will play songs including Beat Again, Everybody In Love, and The Club Is Alive, which are all sing-along favorites.

2 and 3 November

M&S Bank Arena is a venue owned by M&S Bank.

From £34.35 to £237 Tickets are available for purchase here.

Blondie on Instagram

For the first time in four years, the iconic New York punk band is playing the UK, with the tour kicking off in Liverpool.

