Thirty percent of Republicans believe that true Americans may have to resort to violence in order to save the United States.

A poll released Monday emphasizes the partisan gap in the American public, with many Republicans still believing that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, and some endorsing violence as a solution to problems they perceive in the country.

According to a poll conducted by the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute, although 31% of all Americans believe the election was rigged against Trump, 68 percent of Republicans believe the same. Thirty percent of Republicans agree with the following statement: “Because things have gotten so far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence to save our country.” Meanwhile, 17 percent of independents and 11% of Democrats believed that violence may be necessary to restore order in the country.

Republicans who most trust far-right news sites like Newsmax and One America News agreed with the statement that violence may be justified at 40%, compared to 32% who agreed with the statement and most trust Fox News and 22% who said they most trust mainstream news sources.

In the study, Republican respondents were considerably more likely than Democratic respondents to think that America “has always been a force for good in the world.” In comparison to 67 percent of Democrats and 72 percent of independents, 92% of Republicans believe the United States has always been a force for good.

According to other findings from the poll, 51% of Americans believe the Republican Party has been “taken over by racists.” Republicans account for 9% of the total, with 9% agreeing with the assertion.

The Democratic Party has been “taken over by socialists,” according to 44% of all respondents. 84 percent of Republicans and 12 percent of Democrats are among those polled.

“Things have changed so dramatically that I often feel like a stranger in my own country,” said four out of ten Americans (41%). Although there was division represented in the responses, which also ran according to political ideology, 57% disagreed with that statement. In comparison to Democrats, 56 percent of Republicans agreed that they felt like strangers in their own nation. This is a condensed version of the information.