Thirty Merseyside railroad stations have vanished forever.

Several train stations can be found across the borough of St Helens.

The St Helens Central, the town’s principal station, and others strewn across the outskirts of town are among them.

However, did you know that St Helens formerly had 30 railway stations?

Allan Moore, a local historian, has spent years investigating St Helens’ abandoned stations.

He sent The Washington Newsday a collection of photos from the council’s local history and records library.

“I was an apprentice fitter at the old Vulcan foundry manufacturing locomotives, and grew up in Sutton beside the rails,” the historian explained. I think it’s unfortunate that so many were shut down, especially in the late 1950s.

“When my society was looking for speakers in 2008, I started investigating how many there were.”

For a complete list of former local railway stations, scroll below.

The antique photograph depicts enormous groups assembled on the platform, many of them appear to be well-dressed.

“It closed in 1958,” Mr Moore added. This was a line from the old St Helens Central station. Later on, following races at the racetrack, they established two lines running in the same direction so that spectators could get out of the venue as quickly as possible.

“You can still see the steps that used to lead up to the old platform where the road now leads up to the venue.”

The last passenger train to use the railway, from St Helens to Ormskirk, is shown here.

“The route passed through St Helens Central, Moss Bank, Crank, Old Mill Lane, Rookery, Rainford Village, and Rainford Junction.”

“It was open for business until 1958.” They’ve turned it into a nice linear park route that runs from the old Rookery station to the old Rainford Village station, I believe.” This historic station holds a modest place in British history as the site of the first person killed by a train.

On September 15, 1830, during a procession to commemorate the opening of the Liverpool-Manchester line, Liverpool MP William Huskisson was struck by the famed Rocket train.

A memorial, visible in the photo, still stands on the site, albeit it was refurbished in 2001.

