Things that you should never leave in your car during a heat wave

The commencement of the school vacations, along with the hot weather, implies that the number of outings is expected to increase.

But it’s shockingly simple to forget what’s in your car when you’re managing your kids, dogs, and attempting to keep everyone cool.

However, in this scorching heat, there are a few items that drivers should avoid leaving behind.

Tyre Runner has compiled a list of 20 objects that should not be left in a vehicle, ranging from summer-specific items to everyday devices to food and drink.

According to the Daily Record, this is a must-check list before heading out.

The following are 20 items you should never leave in your automobile.

If you only use glasses when driving, it’s a good idea to keep them in the car, but be careful: the lenses might function as a magnifying glass and spark a fire. In the heat, plastic frames can melt and deform, and if you have metal frames, don’t rush to put them on if they’ve been in the car; they could be hot enough to burn you.

Sun cream’s active chemicals can break down in high temperatures, diminishing its effectiveness, thus it shouldn’t be kept in the car for long periods of time. Sun cream, on the other hand, should be kept in a cold, dry environment.

If you leave wet bathing gear or towels in your car after a day at the beach, you’re creating a breeding ground for infection-causing yeast and bacteria.

On a hot day, leaving your electronics in your car can cause them to break. Heat can harm your devices’ mechanisms, such as batteries and processor chips, so keep them on your person or at home for increased security.

Bags are especially appealing to thieves since they are likely to contain goods such as credit cards, cash, cell phones, and other valuables. They're full of high-touch products, but they're also a vast breeding ground for bacteria.