Things that are no longer visible on the Wirral, but which many people remember.

The Wirral has gone through a lot of changes and is still changing.

However, life is very different now than it was a few decades ago, and even a few years ago.

Some things have been consigned to history, whether it’s buildings that have been razed or professions that don’t exist in 2021.

Readers recall events that are tragically no longer available.

People’s memories of great days out and experiences like the Wirral Show and swimming in open-air lidos were common.

Here are a few things that you won’t see on the Wirral any longer.

The Wirral Show, which took place in New Brighton for 33 years, was an important part of many people’s childhoods in the borough.

The Rotary Club of Wallasey and the Wallasey Lions Club backed out of the massive two-day festival in New Brighton.

It was one of the largest free-to-enter summer attractions in the UK, attracting tens of thousands of visitors from around Merseyside and beyond.

Along the scenic beachfront overlooking the mouth of the Mersey, the festival was jam-packed with rides, booths, and entertainments.

The Wirral Show was sadly cancelled in 2009 after the Rotary Club of Wallasey and the Wallasey Lions Club pulled out after 33 years.

Many people remember the event fondly, and others believe that a return of the Wirral exhibition would be a crowning achievement in the recent rebirth of the Wirral coastal town.

The enormous New Brighton baths, which used to attract thousands of tourists to the Wirral resort each year, would be absent from any list of lost Wirral wonders.

Locals and visitors alike have sensed a pool-shaped gap in the resort’s offering since their removal during a 1990 hurricane that wrecked havoc on the beachfront town.

Not just in England, but also in Europe, the New Brighton swimming pool was the largest open-air outdoor pool. On hot days, it was overflowing with patrons.

