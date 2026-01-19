Thika Traders Foil Iranian Theft Scheme in Dramatic Citizen Arrest

Two Iranian nationals accused of orchestrating a sophisticated theft operation in Thika were arrested after alert business owners teamed up to thwart their plans. The suspects were apprehended following a swift and dramatic citizen-led intervention that nearly escalated into mob justice.

The Sting That Stopped Them

Heidari Mansoior Eslam, 56, and Babaei Ahmad Mirzaaga, 40, were caught red-handed trying to swindle a mobile phone shop in Thika’s busy CBD. The duo, notorious for posing as wealthy customers to trick, drug, or “stupefy” shopkeepers, had been operating across the area for several months.

Their undoing came when a local shopkeeper, who had previously seen the pair’s faces in a CCTV clip circulating among Thika’s traders, recognized them entering the store. The shopkeeper immediately alerted a colleague who had fallen victim to the pair in a similar incident just a month before, losing KES 15,000 to their hypnotic tactics.

“They act very nice, very confused about the currency,” one victim recalled. “Before you know it, you’re handing them money, and you don’t even understand why.” Upon confirmation of the suspects’ identity, the alarm was raised. Within minutes, a group of vigilant traders mobilized, surrounding the suspects before they could make their escape.

Authorities arrived just in time to prevent a violent confrontation, as an angry crowd gathered, eager to deliver their own form of justice. “We wanted to teach them a lesson,” one boda boda rider explained, voicing the community’s frustration over rising insecurity. “Why come all the way from Iran to steal from us?”

Security Through Vigilance

The arrest highlights a concerning rise in “transnational petty crime,” where outsiders exploit local trust for quick financial gain. This incident also reflects a disturbing trend, known locally as “mchele” or spiking, typically seen in nightclubs but now extending to daylight business settings.

The community’s swift response served as a powerful reminder that security in 2026 is no longer solely the responsibility of law enforcement. As seen in Thika, the “Nyumba Kumi” initiative—often seen as a bureaucratic concept—proved crucial in maintaining public safety. The business community’s collective vigilance played a key role in bringing the suspects to justice.

As the Iranian duo waits for their day in court, Thika’s traders are celebrating a rare victory over international crime. However, they remain cautious, knowing that other thieves may still be lurking in the shadows, ready to exploit the next moment of vulnerability.