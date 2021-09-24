Thieves stole motorcycles in an early morning break-in.

Last week, motorbikes, helmets, and power tools were stolen from a residence in Bootle.

On Thursday, September 16, at around 5 a.m., a burglary was reported at an address on Hemans Street.

A green Kawasaki KX100, a Suzuki RMX 250, a tiny moto dirt bike, and a blue and white Yamaha Y250 were among the four off-road bikes taken.

Two DeWalt saws and drills, as well as a Makita jigsaw and plane, were taken. The tools are clearly marked to aid in their identification.

To discover those responsible, police are using CCTV, witness, and forensic investigations, and anyone with information is asked to contact them.

“This theft, like all similar incidents, causes significant disruption to those affected, people who are simply going about their everyday lives in our communities,” Detective Inspector Paul Gillies said.

“If you were in the Bootle area last Thursday morning in the early hours and observed anything or anyone strange, please let us know as the information you have could be crucial to our investigations.

“In the same way, if you notice these tools or bikes for sale nearby, please come forward and we’ll take care of the rest.”

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook or by Twitter DM, @MerpolCC, referencing reference 21000644795.

You may also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.