Thieves stole into a woman’s home while her children were sleeping, leaving her horrified.

Burglaries and home raids have been reported by a number of residents in the Aigburth neighborhood of south Liverpool, with indications that some gangs are ‘targeting the area.’

One mother in the St Michaels area of Aigburth told The Washington Newsday about her panic after learning that crooks had broken into her house while she and her children were upstairs, stealing her car keys and driving away with her car.

Several other residents of Aigburth have resorted to social media to say that they, too, have recently been victims of crime, including car thefts and burglaries.

The vehicle of the car theft victim, who did not want to be identified, was stolen in the early hours of Monday morning.

She stated, ” “When I tried to take my kids to school and couldn’t find my bag or keys, my daughter went outside to look for the car and said it had moved.

“We searched up and down the street before realizing it had vanished. I’d left my suitcase and keys at the front entrance and had foolishly failed to lock it because I’d been sick all night. It shocked me to realize that I was awake and in the house, while my children were sleeping, when someone entered our home and snatched my suitcase.

“I believed it was my cats when I heard a disturbance in the early hours of the morning, just before a car drove away.

“My children were also thrown for a loop. Although it appears to be a safe neighborhood around here, I’ve lived here for nearly two years and have never had an issue, the police indicated I wasn’t the only one targeted that night.

“I’m just sad because there were stuff in that car, like the kids’ toys and coats – it was a family car – and it’s just a huge shock to the system when something like that happens, and it makes you feel uncomfortable.”

The woman shared her terrifying experience on social media, and a number of people in the Aigburth area responded to claim they had been there as well.