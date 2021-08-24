Thieves steal from Sam Cook’s tomb, leaving his mother sad.

The mother of murdered Sam Cook was devastated to learn that things from his gravesite had been stolen.

Valerie Radcliffe, 83, had recently erected solar lights on either side of her grandson’s tomb in Thornton Cemetery, according to Gillian Radcliffe.

Gillian was upset to discover they had been taken after visiting the burial last week.

On October 21, 2017, Sam was enjoying his 21st birthday in Liverpool City Centre when he was stabbed in the heart in Empire nightclub.

Gill said the grave has become a place for the family to remember Sam and her father, Dave Radcliffe, 82, who died just 12 hours after Carl Madigan was found guilty of his grandson’s murder.

“I shouldn’t be going to visit my own child at a grave, and all we can do is attempt to make it nice,” Gillian, 55, told The Washington Newsday.

” I was inconsolably sad because it takes your breath away that someone would do such a thing – it’s just horrifying.

“It’s still horrible to lose a parent or a grandparent, but to lose your 21-year-old son who had the rest of his life ahead of him and that’s the only place you can go, clearly he’s in my brain all of the time and that’s what really disturbed me about it.

“How could you go so low as to do that?” It makes you wonder whether we won’t be able to buy anything for him anymore because it will be stolen.”

Gillian said the outpouring of love and support she’s received since Sam’s death is enough to “fill a football field with of messages and flowers.”

“People who have done this are in the minority compared to wonderful people,” she noted.

Gillian claimed a kind stranger contacted her after seeing her Facebook post about the stolen lights to say they had laid flowers on his memorial bench.

“There are some absolutely nice people out there,” she remarked.