Thieves steal a 58-foot-long pedestrian bridge from a field, leaving police perplexed.

Police in Ohio are baffled by the theft of a pedestrian bridge, which appears to be impossible.

On November 11, a 58-foot bridge that had been stored at an Akron field but had previously been at nearby Middlebury Run Park, near Goodyear’s world headquarters, was reported gone. The bridge had been transported to Middlebury Run as part of a wetlands restoration project until city officials decided what to do with it.

“I haven’t heard of something that large—even if it was disassembled but stolen, I can’t think of anything equivalent,” said Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Miller. “We expect it to be met with apprehension and questions: who, how, and why?” All of these questions remain unaddressed. It is, without a doubt, high on the list of mysteries.” Stealing a bridge, even if it is not in use, may appear to be a near-impossible task. However, because of the materials used to construct the bridge, experts believe it was not as difficult as one might anticipate.

“I’m told the bridge is nearly entirely made of polymer and is only held together by a few bolts,” Miller said. “If you have any tools, sockets, or anything of that type, it wouldn’t have been difficult to begin the disassembly process.”

Despite its value of almost $40,000, authorities do not believe it will fetch much on the scrap market.

“Someone who might incorrectly believe that that particular item has a specific scrapping value.” Maybe they’re wrong, and now they have to figure out what to do with it.” Miller cracked a joke. “It was more than rash.” The theft began on November 3, according to the leading scenario investigated by detectives. The burglars, according to them, began cutting nearby vegetation and dismantling deck boards. Officials allegedly arrived at the park where it was being stored that week to discover the deck boards had been removed.

The following week, they returned to find the entire edifice had vanished. If this is correct, the decision to steal the bridge in stages may have been made to avoid appearing suspicious.

"Someone in the viewing area has knowledge that we need, and this is the 'whodunit' where we really need the community's cooperation to discover the folks responsible for taking that."