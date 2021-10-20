Thierry Henry dismisses Jamie Carragher’s allegations against Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Mohamed Salah scored a second goal as Liverpool defeated Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Many, like former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, have referred to the Egyptian as “the finest player in the world right now” because of his performance this season.

However, not everyone shares this viewpoint. Other players, like as Karim Benzema, according to Arsenal icon Thierry Henry, are performing at both a national and club level.

In reaction to Carragher’s claim on CBS, Henry answered, “Not yet.”

“At the moment, the goals he’s scoring are excellent. But how could you overlook Lewandowski? Is it possible to forget about Benzema? How could you neglect to do it on a national level as well?” Right now, he’s having some difficulties with Egypt. It isn’t simple. But he’s still not in there. However, those objectives are absurd. Salah is one of my favorite people. However, he is not yet the best.

“Is he the best player in the Premier League right now?” By a long shot. Are you not going to place Benzema there right now, based on his current form? What is he doing for France and at the European Championships? For me, it’s not that clear.

“This is why Benzema is ahead because he has been a complete player for a long time, with goals.”

“Salah is becoming into a good (all-around) player, not just a terrific goalscorer.”

Last night, Benzema scored for Real Madrid against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Los Blancos defeated the Ukrainians 5-0, with Benzema scoring the fifth goal in stoppage time.

The 33-year-old has nine goals and seven assists in eight La Liga outings this season, as well as two goals and two assists in their three Champions League fixtures.

Salah, on the other hand, has seven Premier League goals and four assists in eight matches. So far, he’s scored five goals in Europe.