Thierry Baudet, a Dutch lawmaker, has been ordered to remove tweets that compare the unvaccinated to Jews.

Right-wing legislator Thierry Baudet must erase four tweets he posted comparing coronavirus measures to the Holocaust, according to a Dutch judge.

A group of Holocaust survivors and two Jewish organizations sued Baudet, a member of the Dutch House of Representatives and the leader of Forum for Democracy, for the tweets. The tweets were “extremely insulting and unduly damaging to the murdered victims of the Holocaust, survivors, and family,” according to the lawsuit. CIDI said in a statement released at the time of the lawsuit’s filing that “With these remarks, Baudet elevates the horrors of the Holocaust to the same level as the anti-coronavirus measures. He is downplaying the Holocaust’s significance.” The anonymous judge agreed with the groups when debating the lawsuit.

“A representative of the people’s right to freedom of expression is not endless,” the judge noted during the hearing. A fine of €25,000 will be imposed on Baudet for each day that the tweets stay online.

Being unvaccinated was equated to being a Jewish person during the Holocaust in one of Baudet’s tweets. In November, Baudet tweeted, “The unvaccinated are the new Jews, and those who look aside are the new Nazis.” The judge was scathing of the comparisons, which led to the final decision.

“By equating the situation of unvaccinated citizens with the fate of Jews in the 1930s and 1940s in the messages, you make a comparison, as I said earlier, that is factually incorrect, and you wrongly use, in other words, you instrumentalize, the human suffering of Jews in the Holocaust and their memories,” the judge said during the trial.

Baudet has 48 hours to delete the tweets before sanctions are imposed.

The judge hearing the case ruled, “The comparison you made in the contested posts goes beyond what may be justified in the interests of open public debate.” The name of the judge could not be found right away.

On Twitter, Baudet slammed the decision, calling it “insane and incomprehensible.”

“We’re enraged and abrasive. We will, of course, file an appeal “He sent out a tweet.

The Forum for Democracy has five seats in the Dutch parliament’s lower house.

The Jewish organizations that brought the civil case against Baudet applauded the decision, according to a statement.