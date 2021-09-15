Thief in a ‘Star Wars’ hoodie steals a 77-year-old woman’s purse and Bible [VIDEO].

A burglar wearing a “Star Wars” sweatshirt was captured on camera taking a 77-year-old woman’s pocketbook and Bible in broad daylight, according to police in New York City.

The suspect, who is now wanted for robbery, approached the unidentified victim in front of 21-12 36th Avenue in Long Island City, Queens, about noon on Sunday. According to a statement made Monday by the New York Police Department’s Crime Stoppers branch, he assaulted her and seized her belongings.

The elderly woman and the suspect engaged in a tug-of-war over the former’s bag, which the male was able to pull away, according to footage released by police.

According to the New York Daily News, the guy told the woman, “I want money.”

The man was dressed in shades and a Darth Vader mask-patterned “Star Wars” hoodie.

According to the cellphone footage, the suspect was able to hit the victim in the face at least once throughout the confrontation. He then left and vanished on 35th Avenue after stealing the woman’s handbag and Bible, according to authorities.

The victim’s hand was wounded as she fell into a parking pay booth during the incident. After being examined by medical personnel, she declined to go to the hospital.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered by police for any information that leads to the thief’s identify and arrest.

Do you know anything about a crime? You might get up to $3500 for a tip that leads to an arrest and indictment if you give it to us anonymously. Call 800-577-TIPS for more information.

A similar incident happened in July when a group of four was caught on camera beating and robbing a disabled 61-year-old woman on a Harlem sidewalk.

On the evening of July 20, the nameless victim was assaulted by three women and a male near Eighth Avenue and West 151st Street. The group attacked the old woman with their fists, feet, and a metal pot before robbing her of her purse, which held her cash and credit cards, as well as her walker.

The woman stated her lone interaction with one of the attackers occurred the day before the event, when she praised one of the women’s outfits.

“The woman in the yellow had caught my eye the day before. She was dressed nicely in a suit, and I complimented her on it. “I don’t believe it,” the victim expressed his disbelief.

"I'm still getting headaches.