Thiago is a Liverpool contender, but the question of Gini Wijnaldum looms.

Liverpool’s training session on Friday yielded some positives for Jurgen Klopp ahead of their weekend match against West Ham.

With their win over Atletico Madrid in midweek, the Reds equaled a club record 25-game unbeaten run, and a favourable outcome at the London Stadium might create a new standard.

Jurgen Klopp regrets Roberto Firmino’s’serious’ hamstring condition as a setback for Liverpool.

Thaigo Alcantara was one of the players who returned against Atletico, and the Spaniard was spotted taking full part in training as he prepares to make his first league appearance since September.

Despite being substituted against the La Liga champions on Wednesday, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain backed up his manager’s statements that he would be fit to face West Ham.

Gini Wijnaldum, a former Liverpool midfielder, has changed roles since joining PSG this summer.

The Dutchman was a constant presence in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield last season, but he has only started half of the French side’s games this season.

With the recent injuries to Naby Keita and James Milner, as well as the recent recoveries to fitness of Fabinho and Thiago, it raises an interesting point concerning Liverpool’s midfield choices.

Liverpool have a lot of choices in their midfield three, including Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones, as well as long-term absence Harvey Elliott.

However, there are concerns about the consistency of certain players’ availability, suggesting that Wijnaldum may have been better served staying at Anfield.

