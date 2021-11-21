Thiago Alcantara’s truth emerges following Arsenal’s gaffe, while Diogo Jota proves Roberto Firmino’s case.

It’s nothing unusual to see a Spaniard donning the number six shirt and strutting his stuff in midfield on Merseyside.

Ask Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who wore the shirt with distinction for Everton during his time at Goodison Park.

Thiago Alcantara hasn’t quite reached the same heights at Liverpool, owing to well-documented injury, illness, and form concerns.

This was an opportunity for the 30-year-old to make a statement, since it was his first start since sustaining a calf injury against Crystal Palace in September – albeit by default, as he was one of only three fully-fit senior midfielders.

Thiago took advantage of the situation. The Gunners’ tactical set-up – pressing high while sitting deep – provided the Spaniard with the opportunity and space to demonstrate his undeniable passing range.

Thiago was brilliant in consistently shifting Liverpool out of danger, through the Arsenal press, and on to the visitors back-line.

On occasion, he even allowed himself to drift forward, most notably when hammering a first-half volley that Aaron Ramsdale had to parry.

And the hunger the midfielder showed in chasing down and hounding Arsenal out of possession in the second half was symptomatic of a guy having a good time, with the Anfield audience erupting in applause.

Thiago and Fabinho’s unblemished record in midfield continues, with the combination having yet to lose a match when starting together.

A fit Thiago playing with confidence like this is unquestionably an asset to any club.

If there has been increased debate over Liverpool’s left-back situation in recent weeks, there can be no disagreement on the opposite flank.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is at the peak of his creative powers.

The right-back added two more assists to his tally of seven assists in his previous five outings for club and country – including a peach of a free-kick against West Ham United – to round off the Reds’ goal glut.

Six minutes before the interval, he demonstrated his dead-ball brilliance by arcing a delivery from the right wing deep into the danger zone, where Sadio Mane ghosted in between Gabriel and Takehiro Tomiyasu to head home.

And Alexander-Arnold made sure Liverpool rounded off a strong performance with a. “The summary has come to an end.”