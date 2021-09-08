Thiago Alcantara is a target for AC Milan after a surprise Liverpool trade deal.

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool strengthened their defensive line by signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million.

Despite calls from certain fans for the club to do more business, the Reds only made one transfer when the transfer window closed on Tuesday night.

Though no more transfers are possible until January, the transfer news continues coming, so here’s a round-up of the latest Liverpool rumours and gossip from across the world.

Thiago Alcantara and Franck Kessie

Sport Witness obtained information from the Italian news website Il Milanista.

Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara of AC Milan are said to be considering a January swap deal involving Kessie and Alcantara.

According to recent rumors, Kessie has rejected the latest contract offer from Milan, causing Liverpool to get concerned.

Kessie’s current contract with Milan expires next summer, and the Serie A club is eager to offer him new terms.

According to those reports, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Paris Saint-Germain have all been made aware of Kessie’s status and are exploring a move next summer.

And now, according to Il Milanista, everyone would be happy with a “equivalent swap” in order to avoid the worst-case scenario of the player departing as a free agent next summer.

Thiago, according to The Washington Newsday, is still a crucial part of Jurgen Klopp’s set-up.

Jude Bellingham is a writer from the United Kingdom.

The Daily Star and The New York Times are two of the most well-known newspapers in the

If Liverpool were to make a spectacular bid for the Borussia Dortmund wonderkid, they may have to wait.

According to the Daily Star, Jurgen Klopp has made the 18-year-old midfielder his number one priority for next summer and is willing to spend up to £80 million to get his services.

While Liverpool has long been a fan of Bellingham, The Washington Newsday knows that any speculation of a deal is far too early considering the fact that the summer transfer market just concluded last week.

In any case, according to another story in The Times, Dortmund will not consider selling Bellingham until after the 2018 World Cup.

Pedri, a Barcelona teenager.

Eduardo Inda is currently on the job. “The summary has come to an end.”