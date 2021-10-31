Thiago Alcantara has the ability to provide Liverpool with exactly what they require as the important season begins.

Thiago Alcantara could be forgiven for having a deja vu moment at Liverpool right now.

It was just over a year ago that he was sidelined for over three months due to an injury received in the now-famous 2-2 draw with Everton.

Jurgen Klopp’s adaption time was hampered, forcing him to drag his feet until late December, when the wheels had already begun to come off for an injury-plagued squad.

A year after his recovery, the Spain international is dealing with another fitness issue and is attempting to get back in shape as quickly as possible.

This time, a mysterious setback – thought to be a calf issue – has forced him to sit out for six weeks.

According to his manager, a comeback is on the cards, but the former Bayern Munich midfielder hasn’t played in a Liverpool shirt since hobbling off in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on September 18.

It will be a source of frustration for the classy Thiago that he has not been able to establish his claim at a time when the rest of Klopp’s midfield has been dropping like flies.

Liverpool is still waiting for his metronome to pass at peak speed, which isn’t an exaggeration.

The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona midfielder was brought to Anfield with a brilliant array of awards already packed in his personal trophy cabinet, making him one of the most decorated players of the decade.

It’s fair to say that Liverpool have yet to see the kind of form that made Thiago a key member of Bayern Munich’s triple-winning treble in 2020, which included the Champions League.

Thiago’s world-class pedigree was on display towards the end of last season when they went 10 games without losing, but he is still waiting to establish his world-class pedigree over a lengthy period of time.

Perhaps the next several weeks will provide him with the right opportunity to start doing just that?

Klopp intimated that the 30-year-old might make his Champions League return against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

“On Thursday, Thiago was in team training for the first time,” he stated.

“We did a. “Summary comes to a close.”