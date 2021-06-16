Thiago Alcantara has already hinted at his next position at Liverpool.

Thiago Alcantara had arguably his best season as a Liverpool player at the end of the previous campaign.

Thiago was instrumental in the Reds’ Champions League qualification on the final day, despite a difficult start to life on Merseyside due to injuries and COVID-19 limiting his performances.

The Spanish international, who is now representing his country at Euro 2020, came off the bench in Spain’s opening group game against Sweden, behind Rodri, Pedri, and Koke.

Luis Enrique’s side dominated possession for practically the entire match, seeing 86 percent of the ball and attempted 917 passes to Sweden’s 162, but they were unable to score, with the game ending 0-0 after 96 minutes.

Given Thiago’s late-season form for Liverpool, it’s odd that Enrique didn’t start him in the Group E match.

He’s prospered in the Premier League anytime he’s faced a particular match circumstance, as seen by games against Chelsea (following the Blues’ red card), Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion, and Burnley, among others.

In each of those games, the Reds were tasked with breaking through a defensive block, and Thiago played the role of Jurgen Klopp’s conductor of possession, directing the tempo and rotating the play from side to side.

After coming on as a substitute on Monday night, he did precisely that for Spain, but the 30 minutes he was given weren’t enough to break down Sweden.

The diagram below depicts how the 30-year-old positioned himself on the edge of the final third and pushed the ball into dangerous areas from deep during the encounter against West Brom.

Enrique is considering playing Thiago in his team’s next match against Poland, and he would benefit from knowing what he brought to Liverpool before the season ended.

When confronted with a defensive situation. The summary comes to a close.