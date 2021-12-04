Thiago Alcantara and Ibrahima Konate were replaced in Liverpool’s starting lines against Wolves.

Saturday to Wednesday is not the same as Wednesday to Saturday.

So says Jurgen Klopp, who concedes that the former’s turnaround is a little more difficult to handle with than the latter’s.

That is, however, what Liverpool will face today as they go to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But is there a shift in the air?

If I were in charge, I wouldn’t do much. All of that can wait until the Champions League match in Milan on Tuesday.

Alisson Becker is the goalkeeper, while the rest of the defense can continue with Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Andy Robertson as full-backs.

There is some room for rotation in the midfield.

Thiago Alcantara’s minutes are being tracked, and it’s time for him to take a vacation. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will take his place. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho will also start.

It’s not quite Divock Origi time yet, but we’re getting there.

So, hello to Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane once more.

Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane; Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Liverpool can’t afford to slack down against Wolverhampton this afternoon.

With a three-team bottleneck at the top of the Premier League right now, every result matters, and with a Champions League dead rubber against AC Milan on Tuesday night, now is the ideal moment to relax and recover.

Diogo Jota, who turns 25 today, makes his Premier League debut and will attempt to become only the third player in Premier League history to score against his previous club on his birthday.

Mo Salah is also on the lookout for his 20th goal of the season, while Sadio Mane completes my front three.

The midfield trio is also unchanged. Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson, who shone against Everton, form an almost ideal midfield trio for a top-flight midfield.

On Tuesday, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk are free to relax. They, as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, begin again here.

In a nutshell, Liverpool is unaffected.

Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane; Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Following Merseyside’s stunning performance on Wednesday. “The summary has come to an end.”