Thiago Alcantara, a Liverpool midfielder, has been chastised in the Spanish press for his “erratic” performance.

Thiago Alcantara, a Liverpool midfielder, has been chastised in the Spanish press for his performance in their Euro 2020 qualifying match against Sweden in Seville.

Despite having 85 percent of the ball, Spain’s signature tiki-taka short passing game lacked cutting edge, and they were unable to break through their Scandinavian opponents’ tenacious defense.

Thiago had been left out of the starting lineup by Luis Enrique, but he came in at 65 minutes to replace Manchester City’s Rodri and win his 43rd cap.

Despite this, a Spanish outlet on the prowl for scapegoats slammed the Liverpool star.

Only Ferran Torres and Alvaro Morata were ranked lower by Marca and their readers as the worst players to play for Spain versus Sweden.

“He entered in the second half,” Marca said of Thiago’s performance, according to HITC.

“He wanted to be the center of attention, but he alternated good circulation with erratic passes and poor judgment.

“He didn’t demonstrate himself to be a good starter with arguments.”

Making snide remarks about Liverpool and their players seem to be a popular activity in the Spanish press these days.

El Pais claimed in April that Mohamed Salah had angered teammates Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and that the latter two will “lead the faction” of stars in believing that their Egyptian colleague is “privileged.”

Meanwhile, after Real Madrid and Liverpool met in the Champions League quarter-finals in March, AS said of the six-time champions, “Madrid escaped the huge coconuts in the draw.”

Who can forget Salah’s interview with Marca on the eve of the Reds’ last-eight match against Los Blancos, in which he declared that he might play in Spain “one day,” an explosive revelation that came after his now-famous December article with AS, in which he refused to rule out a future move to La Liga.

reach-converse class=”ad-placeholder ad-placeholder–converse ad-placeholder–in-article ad-placeholder–in-article ad-placeholder–in-article ad-placeholder–in-article ad-placeholder–in-article ad-place The summary comes to a close.