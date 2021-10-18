‘They’ve shown us,’ Thomas Tuchel said of Liverpool’s title defense against Chelsea.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes his squad needs to improve much more in order to catch up to Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Londoners are presently in first place in the Premier League table after a 1-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday evening.

Tuchel’s team has been in excellent form so far this season, conceding only three league goals courtesy to goalkeeper Edouard Mendy’s heroic performances.

Following the summer acquisition of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, a number of commentators predicted Chelsea would win the Premier League this season, but Tuchel believes this can only be feasible if lessons can be learned from Liverpool and City’s previous title successes.

“In general, Liverpool and Manchester City have demonstrated that they are the benchmark in terms of quality and consistency over the last few years.” “Tuchel stated.

“In recent years, they have demonstrated what it takes to be champions.

“It was a race between the two teams, and this is the barometer. We must develop in every facet of the game, including defense and offense, since it is a complex game. We will not give up our efforts to expand our strike.” Liverpool has already played Chelsea and City this season, and both teams have been held to a tie at Anfield.

Meanwhile, when the two teams met at Stamford Bridge last month, Pep Guardiola’s side came out on top.