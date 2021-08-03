They’re’supposed to know better,’ according to Harry and Meghan. according to James May

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to James May, should “know better” than to discuss their personal lives in public.

The Royal Family, according to the Grand Tour host, should be a “exemplar,” according to the Radio Times.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a series of startling charges against the Firm in a shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year.

Harry will also release a memoir about his life next year.

May told the magazine, “I don’t have much interest in the Royal Family.”

“The Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tale sounded a little shady. People openly discussing their personal life.

“Everyone has problems like that, and I don’t believe the rest of us should be aware of or concerned about it.

“I used to think that the whole point of a royal family was to provide an example.

“Are they aristocrats?” I inquire. Just hold it in; they’re supposed to know better.”

He went on to say that he thought it was a mistake to mention the epidemic when they were filming the episode of the motoring show because “it’d all be over in six months and people wouldn’t want to be reminded of that awful time when our show eventually came out.”

He now believes the virus “is possibly going to be with us forever,” he said.

The whole interview may be found in the current issue of Radio Times.