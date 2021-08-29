‘They’re stabbing us in the back,’ Sharpton said of Biden’s push for voting rights legislation.

On the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington, civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton urged President Joe Biden to advocate for voting rights legislation.

When civil rights leaders met with Biden to remind him that on the night he won the 2020 presidential election, he stated Black Americans had his back and he would have theirs, Sharpton said at a rally in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

“Well, Mr. President, they’re stabbing us in the back,” Sharpton remarked, referring to legislative measures to curb voting rights in numerous states.

He urged Biden to take steps to persuade senators to support the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and to “carve around” the filibuster in order to move the bill forward, which is named after the late civil rights icon. He believes Biden should contact West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat, and negotiate with him to approve the bill.

“You need to call Manchin and others and remind them that if they can carve around the filibuster to confirm Supreme Court judges for President Trump, they can slice around the filibuster to give President Biden voting rights,” Sharpton added.

According to the Associated Press, the House of Representatives passed the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on Tuesday, which would restore voting rights provisions that had been overturned by the Supreme Court. The bill would mandate that the Justice Department monitor changes in voting legislation in places where voting rights have been “violated.”

The bill now moves to the Senate, where it will require 60 votes to pass due to the filibuster. The filibuster, which Sharpton called a “segregationist legislative tool,” should be avoided, he said.

He stated, “This filibuster cannot be used as a reason to not reprint the Voting Rights Act as the John Lewis Voting Advancement Act.” “We will not accept your filibustering of our freedom to vote. We paid an excessive amount of money. People sacrificed their lives to ensure that we have the right to vote. People spent nights in prison in order for us to have the right to vote. People gave their lives to ensure that we have the right to vote.”

In the fall, Sharpton added, work for voting rights will continue, and that there may be protests.