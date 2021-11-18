‘They’re in Serious Trouble’: Florida has had a record number of manatee deaths this year.

So far this year, a record number of Florida manatees have died, most of them from malnutrition. According to the Associated Press, climate change and contaminated waters are primarily to blame for the loss in their food source.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there have been 1,003 manatee deaths so far in 2021, breaking the previous high of 830 in 2013. There were 637 manatee deaths reported last year.

Several people have died as a result of boat strikes, and many more have been injured. The majority of deaths are due to a lack of food due to dwindling seagrass supplies. Polluted water runoff from agriculture, sewage, and other man-made activity, according to state officials and environmental groups, has generated algal blooms in estuaries, choking off the seagrass. The problem is getting worse as a result of climate change.

“Manatees are in grave danger,” warned ZooTampa at Lowry Park, one of Florida’s four main manatee critical care centers, in a statement released Wednesday. “The loss of more than 1,000 manatees this year is extremely alarming and will have long-term consequences.” The commission is requesting $7 million from state lawmakers to fund seagrass restoration, manatee rehabilitation centers, and other projects. Last year, lawmakers granted $8 million in funding.

Manatees, often known as sea cows, are thought to number around 7,500 in Florida waters, according to the wildlife commission. Manatees were first categorized as an endangered species in 1966, but in 2017 their status was upgraded to threatened. There is a drive to reclassify them as endangered species in order to attract more resources and attention to the issue.

“We’ve had a high number of moralities in previous years,” Monica RossRoss, Senior Research Scientist at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, said. “But this year has been really unprecedent[ed]because of how pervasive it is, and the year isn’t finished yet.” “I’ve been dealing with manatees for more than 30 years, and this is the biggest mortality and widest impact we’ve ever seen. It’s upsetting “WFLA reported on the situation.

Manatees are sluggish to breed, which adds to the problem. A calf is born every two to five years after a manatee achieves sexual maturity, according to the nonprofit Save the Manatee Club, which was co-founded by Florida troubadour Jimmy Buffet. This is a condensed version of the information.