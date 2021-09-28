They’d had all of their vaccinations. ‘They Did Everything Right,’ they said as they died minutes apart, holding hands.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of a fully vaccinated couple from Grand Rapids, Mich., who died barely one minute apart while holding hands to the end.

Cal Durham, 59, and Linda Durham, 66, thought they had caught a cold while on a family camping trip in September, according to WXMI, a Fox affiliate in Grand Rapids. According to the news outlet, the pair had been inoculated months before the trip.

“[My father] contacted me before our family camping trip and said he wasn’t feeling well but he believes it’s just a sinus infection, and [Linda] caught it and she’s like, ‘He gave me his cold,’” Sarah Durham told WXMI. “They woke me up on the third day and said, ‘We have to leave because we don’t feel well.’ So I packed them all up and sent them on their way.”

They were put on ventilators days later as their illnesses worsened, and by Monday, they had perished after being taken off life support, according to the news outlet. Cal died at 11:07 a.m. on Monday, and Linda died less than a minute later, on the bed next to him, holding her husband’s hand.

Sarah shared her parents’ final moments with WXMI. “She would always jest and say, ‘Well, you’re going to go before me, I swear I’ll be right after you.’ And she was, as if she were standing directly behind him.”

She went on to say, “The love they discovered together after a prior marriage is great.” “They were the ones that made you think, ‘I want to be old like that,’ and ‘I want that love when I’m that age.’”

While both were vaccinated against COVID-19, it is unclear what their underlying health issues were and how they contributed to their deaths at the time of writing.

Sarah, on the other hand, expressed her displeasure with those who do not take the COVID pandemic seriously, telling WXMI, “I’m irritated because so many people are like, ‘If I catch COVID, I catch COVID, that’s what it is.'” No, it isn’t.

“Anyone could do it — anyone could do it. They performed everything correctly, according to protocol, and in the manner in which it should be done,” she stated.

Breakthrough cases of the coronavirus are predicted, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, because no vaccine is 100 percent effective in preventing sickness. Unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to get sick, according to the CDC. Brief News from Washington Newsday.