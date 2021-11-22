‘They Want to Destroy Our Country,’ Donald Trump rages at Joe Biden over the gas crisis.

In a new interview, Donald Trump took aim at President Joe Biden over rising fuel prices, while also claiming that the United States was more successful while he was in office.

The former president was asked how he felt about being blamed for the fuel issue while chatting with Mark Levin on his show, Life, Liberty, and Levin.

The Washington Newsday published an article last week about the ongoing rise in fuel costs and how it varies by state.

The national average price for regular gasoline is $3.411 per gallon, however this does not apply to all states. The cost of living in several West Coast states is significantly greater than the national average.

“Whatever Donald Trump done, he wants to reverse it,” Levin stated regarding President Biden.

“When it comes crashing down, he blames Donald Trump.” Does that irritate you to no end when you watch it every night?” In reaction, Trump accused Biden’s government of lying and causing harm to the oil industry.

He also lauded his government for making progress in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge about oil development (ANWR)

“I knew this during the debates and during the election,” he explained. Your gas will increase to $7 and then much higher, as I predicted, and that is exactly what is happening.

“They lied throughout this; they never said they were going to shut down the oil sector.”

“I did something Ronald Reagan couldn’t do: I got ANWR approved in Alaska,” he said.

“It’s possibly the world’s largest oil site, at least as big as Saudi Arabia, if not bigger.”

“No one could do it, but I did it, and no one believed me.”

“They just finished it, and they finished all the drilling, and they finished the leases.”

“We were larger, we were energy independent, and we were larger than Russia and Saudi Arabia when I left.”

“In a year, we’d be greater than both of them combined; it’s one of our greatest assets.”

“We have oil, which I refer to as gold, under our land, whereas China has none, which is a significant disadvantage for China.”

Trump went on to express his displeasure with the emphasis on environmental issues while also claiming to be an environmentalist.

He also stated that there was no longer enough conversation about how to make the country great.

“They,” he said. This is a condensed version of the information.