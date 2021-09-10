‘They gave up,’ says Alex Texeira, explaining why Liverpool’s transfer failed.

Alex Teixeira, a former Liverpool target, joined Besiktas on a free transfer this summer after leaving Jiangsu Suning in January.

In January 2016, Liverpool expressed interest in the then 26-year-old, before signing Sadio Mane the following summer and Mohamed Salah just over a year later.

Teixeira spent six years with Shakhtar Donetsk before receiving Premier League attention, but the deal fell through and he joined the Chinese Super League a month later.

As he adjusts to life in Turkey, the Brazilian has spoken out about his move to Besiktas and why a move to Anfield never happened.

“I was in Brazil for training. Josef had persuaded me. He has the potential to be a good manager in the future. Josef and I are acquaintances. There were many better offers, but the Champions League and our personal connection at Besiktas brought us together,” he remarked in an interview with A Spor.

“It was reported when I left Shakhtar that I had chosen money over the Premier League. The best league in the world is the Premier League.

“Unfortunately, the talks with Liverpool had reached a stalemate, and Liverpool had given up. While I was upset by this, China made a good offer.

“The Chinese offer was too good to pass up. “I made a very logical choice.”

With Danny Ings, Daniel Sturridge, and Divock Origi all injured at the time, Jurgen Klopp’s first transfer window as Liverpool manager was regarded to be a chance to bolster his attacking options.

Christian Benteke joined the Reds in the summer before Klopp took over, but he struggled to make an impact at Anfield.

Teixeira recorded 89 goals in 89 games for Shakhtar Donetsk, but Liverpool’s £24.5 million deal was turned down, and they decided not to try again with a higher offer.

The 31-year-old made over 150 appearances for Jiangsu Suning after moving to China only days after the English transfer market closed.