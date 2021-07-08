The’suspicious parcel’ turned out to be a burst pesticide bag.

The initial indications of a possible bomb prompted a major emergency reaction in Wirral.

At around 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday, police and firefighters were dispatched to Hoylake Road, Moreton, after a black bag was reported as a suspicious parcel.

Merseyside Police have imposed road closures in the vicinity of the incident, near to the Tesco Express store.

READ MORE: After being spared jail, a mother ‘took photos of police officers in court.’

However, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service discovered it was a burst herbicide bag.

The chemical spill was triggered by a car running over the pesticide canister, spilling it across the road, according to crews.

To soak up the liquid, firefighters used an absorbent called “Sphag Sorb” on the impacted road.

North West Ambulance Service assessed one person on the site, but no further treatment was required.

At 6.53 p.m., fire crews left the scene.

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

Follow us on Twitter – the official Liverpool ECHO account – for real-time updates.

We’re also on – the Liverpool ECHO’s must-see news, features, videos, and photos throughout the day.