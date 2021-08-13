The’suspicious’ acts of an Emmerdale character have viewers convinced she is April’s bully.

The long-running soap’s newest episode continued the plot of April Windsor’s character experiencing internet abuse.

April’s father, Marlon, returned her phone this week on the ITV show, and she was heartbroken to see that the bullies had not stopped sending her harsh texts.

Marlon is attempting to plan April’s birthday celebrations when she decides to take action against the bullies while speaking with Cathy Hope.

She chooses to report the accounts that are sending abusive messages, and she is ecstatic when the profiles are blocked almost instantly.

But, after a brief absence, Cathy reappears to inform April that the trolls have created a new profile and to warn her that she has made a mistake.

Emmerdale viewers moved to Twitter to claim that the odd manner in which Cathy left for a short time had shown that she was the troll.

“Isn’t it a little weird that she vanished for a moment?” Sophie wondered.

“Cathy, that was a rapid profile,” Dion added.

“Cathy bolted then,” Ryan wrote on Twitter. “What is she up to?” says the narrator.

“Cathy is clearly behind the trolling,” Jackie said.