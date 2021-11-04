The’star-studded’ Chase lineup astounds fans.

On tonight’s episode of The Chase, fans were blown away by the candidate lineup.

Prince, a 35-year-old student, Elvis, Tina from London, and Adele, 36, all tried their luck against The Chaser, Shaun Wallace.

“Prince and the King in one show, can’t believe it,” host Bradley joked.

Fans expressed their delight at the “star-studded” lineup on Twitter.

Fans of Chase were diverted by an unexpected element.

“Is this the celeb chase?” Bradley wondered. What a star-studded lineup… Adele, Elvis Presley, Tina Turner, and Prince??? #TheChase.” “Some major talents on #TheChase tonight,” Neil added. “It’s a star-studded lineup tonight #TheChase,” Ryan stated. “Prince, Tina, Elvis, AND Adele on #TheChase tonight???” Marlene wondered. With some smiling face emojis, it has to be done on purpose.”

Despite the fact that the show included a star-studded cast, the finalists failed to deliver a star-studded performance.

Adele, a Salford University councillor, was the first to participate and hoped to win the middle offer of £3,000 so she could replace the toilet in her Victorian home.

However, The Chaser captured the first player of the night and sent him home instead of returning to the bench.

Elvis, a History student aspiring to be a teacher, was the next to take the stage.

He accepted the middle offer of £4,000, but he was the second player of the night to be caught by Shaun, leaving the prize pool at zero.

As the contestant was ousted from the game, Shaun joked, “Elvis has left the building,” followed by an Elvis impression.

Tina, an identical twin, was the next to play, accepting the middle offer of £7,000.

When she was asked, “In 2019, Liverpool FC failed in a quest to have whatever phrase trademarked?” it didn’t look encouraging.

Liverpool, Anfield, or Scousers were the options for answers.

The Londoner incorrectly stated that Liverpool was a town, which Bradley rectified by saying “city.”

Despite her lack of geography knowledge, the player rejoined the team, contributing the first round of monies to the reward pool.

Prince was the most daring of the contestants on the event tonight, taking a shot for the top prize of £53,000.

Unfortunately, he was the third. “The summary has come to an end.”