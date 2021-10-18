The’special’ career announcement made by Holly Willoughby was deemed ‘too pricey.’

Holly Willoughby’s recent career announcement has polarized supporters.

When the 40-year-old presenter debuted her new website Wylde Moon last month, she drove her fans into a frenzy.

The This Morning host told her 7.4 million Instagram followers about her plans to open her first boutique on Wednesday.

She stated, ” “We announced yesterday that the doors of the @wyldemoon store will open on the full moon of next Wednesday, October 20th.

“The wild candles and diffuser will be available for purchase… Completely made in the United Kingdom, British fragrance, Stoke-on-Trent pottery… They’re stunning, but it’s the aroma that’s truly magical…” Instagram She went on to say: “Someone got lost coming back from the bathroom at the launch lunch and located our room by following the scents of geranium, eucalyptus, and tomato leaf.

“I don’t do scented candles that aren’t overpowering! I’m excited to hear what you have to say…” Fans flocked to the comments section to express their excitement for the mum-of-debut three’s release.

“Can’t wait to smell it,” Dr. Larisa Corda said. “Love a fantastic candle, and big congrats, Holly, it everything seems so beautiful and special.”

Steph expressed herself as follows: “You were stunning!!! I’m happy to report that the launch lunch went well. The diffuser has definitely established itself at the top of my wish list for the holidays.” Gaynor continued, ” “Your outfit is stunning, and the candle jar is incredible. I’m looking forward to the launch.” Other enthusiasts, on the other hand, criticised the item’s price, which is £65 for a tomato leaf candle.

“Too pricey for the normal individual,” Stella added.

“At that price, I think I’ll stick to Aldi candles,” Sarah added.

Sharon had this to say: “The price is £65?! What a shame it’s out of reach for the average person who wants to be a part of the brand’s concept. It’s wonderful, but it’s not going into my basket anytime soon!”