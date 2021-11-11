The’skinny and pathetic’ Christmas tree in the village has been replaced with one that is ‘far worse.’

A “thin and pathetic” Christmas tree that drew criticism in a Merseyside village has been replaced – with one that is “even worse.”

People have taken to Facebook to express their opinions about Birkdale Village’s Christmas tree in recent weeks as the festive season approaches.

“A tree is a really positive addition to the lovely Birkdale Victorian Village,” Anthony James estate agents, who supply the fencing around the tree, told The Washington Newsday (just not this one).

“A comment about the tree is that the tree is visibly suffering and has not grown as planned from the point of view of the council, as well as the obvious disappointment from the council shared with the residents and business owners of the Village,” the shopper said.

Blake Maynard, a Birkdale resident, vented about the tree on a local Facebook group called Friends of Southport earlier this month.

Sefton Council agreed to replace the tree after Blake compared the “excuse of a Christmas tree” to a “beanstalk” and another person inquired whether the tree had been “dragged out of the canal.”

The local authority had contacted Birkdale Civic Society, whose members take after the tree, to inform them of the situation, according to a council spokesperson.

However, it looks that the problem has not been rectified.

“Well, what can we say?” the Civic Society wrote on Facebook earlier today.

We are heartbroken to see that this is what they have deemed suitable for our amazing village, after a long battle with Sefton Council to get a replacement tree, and after being assured that our offer to pay towards a substantial tree was ‘unnecessary as you will receive a like for like, and appropriate replacement’.

“We are working with the municipality to resolve this situation, but in the meanwhile, we ask that you help us by writing your local representatives and MPs to express your disappointment.”

“While they don’t get to choose which tree we get, they do have the power to ask the appropriate individuals to explain this terrible decision.”

“Are they,” one individual remarked to the post.

