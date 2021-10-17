The’size of a biro’ miracle baby was born three months early.

Betty Batt, from Warrington, was born prematurely on June 17, 2017, at the age of 23 weeks and weighing only 650 grams.

Karen Batt, the mother, said it was “terrifying” to know her kid was coming into the world so soon.

The 41-year-old and her husband Philip had lost their son George at the age of 22 weeks, a year before Betty was born, and the couple had been left “terrified.”

Betty, on the other hand, was born ‘fighting’ and was the size of a “biro,” according to her mother Karen, who described her daughter’s head as being smaller than the pen lid.

“Betty was born 23 weeks gestation, she was very, very tiny but had a very good weight for a 23-week baby and she was 650 grams,” Karen told The Washington Newsday.

“After having two full-term infants, the largest of whom weighed nine pounds six ounces, it was a huge, huge difference,” she said.

“We have images of her next to a biro, and her head was probably around the size of a BIC biro’s lid.”

“It’s difficult to comprehend how small she was.”

“However, she was and continues to be a fiery woman, which I believe has served her well.”

“To be honest, it was pretty terrible because we have two older children, Stanley and Martha, who were only seven and nine years old at the time, and we had lost a small boy, George, the year before Betty.”

“He was born at 22 weeks, and he was only with us for two hours, and they couldn’t do anything to aid us.”

“We were worried when we found that Betty was going to show there early.”

Karen was hurried away from Warrington Hospital to Liverpool Women’s in order for Betty to be sent to a high-level acute care unit “to give her the best chance.”

Betty was placed in a “plastic bag,” which is used to combat hypothermia in children born with extremely low or very low birth weight.

The mother had three children.