The’sickening’ incident in Liverpool, according to Boris Johnson, will not disrupt ‘our way of life.’

The’sickening’ attack on Liverpool Women’s Hospital, according to Boris Johnson, will not disrupt ‘our way of life.’

Police stated earlier today that the cab bombing at Liverpool Women’s Hospital is being treated as a “terrorist event.”

Assistant Chief Constable and Head of Counter Terrorism Police North West Russ Jackson stated the device was carried into the taxi and is thought to have been made by the passenger during a news briefing today.

At Liverpool Women’s Hospital, a cab driver narrowly avoids a car explosion.

He claimed the taxi driver picked up a passenger on Rutland Avenue who requested to be taken to the Liverpool Football Club.