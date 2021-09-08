The’secret’ history of the Chase player is revealed as fans recognize her.

The Chase viewers recognized a participant on tonight’s episode and revealed her television past.

On tonight’s show, Liz, Jonny, Corinna, and Lee were all pitted against Shaun Wallace.

Liz was up first, and she won a respectable £4000.

Jonny matched Liz’s performance in the cash builder with £6000.

Fans were diverted, however, when Corinna took on the Chaser after recognizing her from another television show.

The schoolteacher was found to have participated on Come Dine With Me and was a fan favorite.

“Blimey,” Stefan exclaimed. It’s Come Dine With Me’s headteacher calling.

“On Come Dine With Me, she brightened up a dreary week.”

“I notice Corrina is pretty popular,” Steve added. #ComeDineWithMe.”

“LOVE Corinna, just saw her episode of #ComeDineWithMe and honestly, she is luscious with a very contagious laugh,” MouseyMitch tweeted. “What a wonderful lady.”

“It took me longer than I care to admit to figure out that someone who was previously on #comedinewithme is now on #thechase,” Jen continued.

“Wait, was Corrina not on #comedinewithme?” Mr McDonald inquired.

“Wasn’t that girl on @ComeDineWithMe #thechase @ITV gal with green hair!” Roisin tweeted.

“Ah, I knew I’d seen her somewhere before!!” Paul wrote. #ComeDineWithMe.”

Corinna did well on The Chase, gaining £6,000 in her cash builder and defeating Shaun Wallace, The Dark Destroyer.