The’secret eater,’ who used to be ‘the big kid at school,’ shows off his incredible weight loss.

After learning to love herself, a’secret eater’ who turned to food for comfort has lost nearly seven stone.

Vicky Young, from Moreton, Wirral, weighed 21 stone and was a size 24 in clothes at her heaviest.

She was overweight since she was a child, and she was always the “fat kid in school,” according to the 30-year-old.

Vicky claimed that her parents tried their hardest to help her lose weight and eat healthier, but she would often rebel and eat in secret.

“I was always bigger than my friends,” Vicky told The Washington Newsday. In school, I was always the big kid, and I believe I was comfort eating, which only made things worse.

“Because I didn’t like myself, I turned to eating for consolation.”

“My parents loved me, but they had never carried that much weight before.” They wanted to help, but they didn’t know where to start.

“I would eat nice food whenever I could obtain it, that I believed was nice food.”

“Even though I knew my parents didn’t want me to have it, I wouldn’t have a problem with it.”

“I’d just say, ‘Yep, I’ll take that,’ because I enjoyed food and didn’t care if they were trying to help me.”

“I had no idea they were attempting to assist me.”

Vicky stated she suffered with her mental health and self-esteem while in college and continued to gain weight.

She would go to the neighborhood bakery for a “huge” sandwich, cake, and fizzy drinks for lunch, then stop by the shop for chocolate and crisps.

“I didn’t like myself, therefore I wasn’t looking after myself,” Vicky explained. I wasn’t making good, mindful decisions, and I wasn’t thinking to myself, ‘I need to take care of myself.'” I wouldn’t feel bad if I ate the entire share bag of crisps by myself. I was eating a lot of oven food because I wasn’t actually cooking.

“It’s only recently that I’ve begun to like cooking and experimenting with new flavors, and now I’ve gone vegan.”

