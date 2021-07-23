These three states account for more than 40% of all new COVID cases in the United States.

According to White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients, as the number of COVID cases rises across the country, three states account for 40% of all new infections.

Florida, Texas, and Missouri are the states of worry, according to Zients, who claimed that Florida is responsible for one out of every five new infections for the second week in a row.

Low immunization rates, according to Zients, are to blame for the rise in COVID cases.

“The evidence is clear: the surge in cases is focused in areas where vaccination rates are low. In fact, counties with higher case rates have lower vaccination rates than counties with lower case rates.”

He identified Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, and Nevada as having the highest COVID case rates in the prior week, claiming that they “had a greater rate of people becoming newly vaccinated compared to the national average.”

“People in these states are experiencing the effects of not getting vaccinated and taking steps to combat it. And in the last ten days, more than 5.2 million Americans have received vaccinations across the country,” Zients stated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 162.1 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, accounting for 48.8% of the country’s population.

However, the campaign to get Americans vaccinated has slowed in recent months, a concern that is growing as the highly dangerous Delta form spreads across the country.

The CDC said on Tuesday that the Delta variation is responsible for 83 percent of new infections in the United States. The agency also claimed responsibility for nearly all unvaccinated people’s illnesses and fatalities.

According to Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, who also addressed at Thursday’s coronavirus briefing, unvaccinated people account for 99.5 percent of all COVID-19 deaths, with unvaccinated people accounting for 97 percent of hospitalizations.