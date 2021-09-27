These States Had the Worst Numbers of Homicides in 2020, Breaking Records.

According to the newest crime figures released Monday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the number of killings in the United States increased to more than 17,000 in 2020, the highest level since 1995. (FBI).

According to FBI records, there were a total of 17,815 homicide offense counts in 2020, up from 14,584 in 2019. Following an increase in 2014, the number of killings declined from 2016 to 2019.

The information is incomplete, as certain states, such as Alabama, Florida, and Nebraska, have significant gaps in the information provided to the FBI. Thousands of law enforcement agencies around the country failed to provide crime data, according to the report.

Nonetheless, the data shows where homicides are expected to rise in 2020, as well as where they are expected to fall.

According to FBI data, there was a 22.5 percent increase in killings nationwide from 2019 to 2020. The states with the most closely matched homicide increases were Illinois and Rhode Island. In Illinois, homicides decreased by 22%, while homicides increased by 23% in Rhode Island.

The state with the largest rise was South Dakota. In 2020, 49 persons were killed in the state, up from 19 in 2019—a almost 158 percent increase in homicides.

Two midwestern states are right behind it. According to the data, killings in Wisconsin increased by 62% from 187 in 2019 to 303 in 2020. In Iowa, there were 111 homicides reported in 2020, up from 70 in 2019. This represents a 59 percent increase.

The number of killings in Delaware has increased by 57%. It reported 47 in 2019. According to the FBI, that number increased to 74 in 2020.

Montana experienced a 54% increase. There were 57 homicides in 2020, up from 37 in 2019. Minnesota saw a 53 percent growth in 2020, with 189 people, up from 123 in 2019.

New York and Washington state each saw increases of more than 40%, while Idaho, Indiana, Ohio, and Texas saw increases of more than 35%.

Only a few states reported a decrease in killings. With a 63 percent drop, New Hampshire topped the list. In 2020, there were 12 homicides reported in New Hampshire, down from 33 in 2019.

Pennsylvania recorded 56% as well. This is a condensed version of the information.